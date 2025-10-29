Cycurion Secures Florida IT Staff Augmentation Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cycurion ( (CYCU) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Cycurion, Inc. announced its selection as an approved vendor under the Florida State Term Contract for IT Staff Augmentation Services. This multi-year contract allows Cycurion to provide IT talent to Florida state agencies, municipalities, and eligible public entities, positioning the company at the forefront of Florida’s digital modernization efforts. The contract facilitates direct engagement with Cycurion for mission-critical IT services without competitive bidding, ensuring cost transparency and streamlined procurement. This development underscores Cycurion’s role in supporting Florida’s strategic IT initiatives, such as smart cities and telehealth expansion, and highlights its strong track record in delivering secure and results-driven IT staffing.

Spark’s Take on CYCU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CYCU is a Neutral.

Cycurion’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company’s high leverage and negative cash flow are significant risks, while bearish technical indicators further weigh down the score. Poor valuation metrics also contribute to the low attractiveness of the stock.

More about Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion, Inc. is a publicly traded company specializing in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI. The company is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide, focusing on cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity. Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients through its subsidiaries, including Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 850,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.13M

