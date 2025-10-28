Cycurion Implements Reverse Stock Split Amid Nasdaq Appeal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cycurion ( (CYCU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Cycurion, Inc. announced the successful implementation of a one-for-thirty reverse stock split, which reduced the number of outstanding shares from approximately 86.5 million to 2.9 million. This move, which aims to position the company for institutional investment and strengthen its balance sheet, comes amid an appeal to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel regarding a delisting determination, with a hearing scheduled for November 20, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (CYCU) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cycurion stock, see the CYCU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CYCU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CYCU is a Neutral.

Cycurion’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance and technical analysis. Despite some operational improvements, high leverage and negative cash flow are significant risks. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation challenges.

More about Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion, Inc. is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity. The company serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients worldwide, leveraging its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to deliver secure and innovative services.

Average Trading Volume: 850,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.32M

