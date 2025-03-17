Cyclopharm to Provide Key Business Update on March 19, 2025

Cyclopharm Limited ( (AU:CYC) ) has shared an announcement.

Cyclopharm Limited announced a business update scheduled for March 19, 2025, which will cover the company’s FY 2024 results, a new five-year contract with the USA Veterans Administration, and progress in USA commercialization. This update signifies Cyclopharm’s strategic advancements in the U.S. market, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and stakeholder value.

More about Cyclopharm Limited

Cyclopharm Limited is an ASX-listed radiopharmaceutical company that serves the global medical community. The company focuses on improving patient care outcomes through its core product, Technegas, which is used in functional lung ventilation imaging. Technegas is a radioactive-labelled carbon dispersion used for diagnosing pulmonary embolism and other respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma, and pulmonary hypertension.

YTD Price Performance: -7.89%

Average Trading Volume: 156,953

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$162.3M

