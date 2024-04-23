Cyclone Metals Advances Green Steel Production

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has reported successful Phase 1 pilot plant test work for its magnetite Iron Bear project, producing high-grade iron ore concentrate pivotal for green steel production. Achieving impressive yields, the pilot produced iron concentrate with very low impurities, and the company is now preparing larger samples for further testing and potential commercial offtake agreements. The Iron Bear project boasts advantageous location and infrastructure, enhancing the economic viability of the resource and its market potential.

For further insights into AU:CLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.