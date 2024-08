Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.

Cycliq Group Ltd has announced a new securities issue, proposing to issue a maximum of 88 million ordinary fully paid shares under its ASX code CYQ. The anticipated issue date for these securities is slated for September 3, 2024. This move is expected to garner significant attention from investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth prospects.

