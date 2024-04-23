Cycliq Group Ltd Reports Decreased Cash Balance

Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.

Cycliq Group Ltd experienced a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, reporting a balance of $345,000 at the end of the current quarter, down from $604,000 in the previous period. The company’s financial activities resulted in negative operating cash flows primarily due to significant payments for staff, manufacturing, and administration costs, while there was a modest net positive cash flow from financing activities. Despite this, the overall cash position weakened, reflecting challenges in operating and investing activities over the quarter.

