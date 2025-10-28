Cycliq Group Ltd Reports Cash Flow Challenges in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cycliq Group Ltd ( (AU:CYQ) ) has provided an update.

Cycliq Group Ltd reported a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, with a significant portion of cash outflows attributed to operating activities such as product manufacturing, marketing, and staff costs. The company ended the quarter with $247,000 in cash, down from $617,000 at the beginning, indicating a need for strategic financial management to sustain operations and potentially explore new financing options.

Cycliq Group Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of cycling safety products. Their primary products include bike cameras and lights designed to enhance cyclist safety, with a market focus on cycling enthusiasts and safety-conscious consumers.

Current Market Cap: A$3.22M

