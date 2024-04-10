Cybin Inc. to Present at Healthcare Investor Conference

Cybin, Inc. (TSE:CYBN) has released an update.

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is set to present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto, with CEO Doug Drysdale speaking on April 16, 2024. The company, which focuses on developing psychedelic-based treatments for mental health conditions, will have its presentation available via live webcast and later on their investor relations site. Cybin is progressing in its mission with a research pipeline including CYB003 and CYB004, intended for major depressive and generalized anxiety disorders respectively.

