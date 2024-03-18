Cybin, Inc. Shines at Dallas Investor Event

Cybin, Inc. (TSE:CYBN) has released an update.

Cybin, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing psychedelic-based treatments for mental health, will present at the Public Ventures Discovery Day in Dallas on March 19, 2024. CEO Doug Drysdale will engage in a fireside chat and connect with attendees, highlighting the company’s latest advancements. The event aims to introduce investors to promising deep-tech companies, with Cybin at the forefront of innovating mental healthcare solutions.

For further insights into TSE:CYBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.