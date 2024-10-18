Cybersecurity Breach at Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) has released an update.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) has experienced a cybersecurity breach involving unauthorized access to IT systems. The company, working with external experts, is investigating the scope of the incident while maintaining uninterrupted operations through alternative systems. As of now, there is no significant impact on OMA’s operations or financial performance.

