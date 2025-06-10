Cybernaut International Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1020) ) has shared an announcement.

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 20, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will focus on approving the audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, and considering the payment of a final dividend, among other business matters. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing financial management and potential shareholder returns, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 9,638,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$253M

