CyberCatch Partners with Reseller for U.S. Government Sales

The latest announcement is out from CyberCatch Holdings Inc ( (TSE:CYBE) ).

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with an undisclosed reseller partner to enhance sales to U.S. government agencies involved in critical infrastructure sectors. This collaboration is expected to leverage existing contracts of the reseller partner to integrate CyberCatch’s solutions, potentially leading to significant annual recurring revenues and strengthening CyberCatch’s position in the cybersecurity market.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation. The company focuses on addressing security holes from control deficiencies to protect organizations in critical segments from cyber threats. Its platform implements necessary controls and continuously tests them to ensure compliance and safety from cyberattacks.

Average Trading Volume: 46,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$32.84M

