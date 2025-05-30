CyberCatch Expands Stock Option Plan to Drive Growth

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CyberCatch Holdings Inc ( (TSE:CYBE) ) just unveiled an update.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. announced a modification to its stock option plan, increasing the number of authorized stock options and granting 1,750,000 options to its officers and directors. This move aims to reward and motivate the management team and directors as the company continues to achieve significant milestones and grow its business while maintaining efficient operations.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that offers an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. This platform provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, focusing on addressing security holes from control deficiencies. It helps implement necessary controls and continuously tests them to ensure compliance and protection from cyber threats.

Average Trading Volume: 20,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$40.83M

