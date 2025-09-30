CyberArk Announces Shareholder Meeting for Proposed Merger with Palo Alto Networks

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CyberArk Software ( (CYBR) ) has shared an announcement.

CyberArk Software Ltd. has announced a special general meeting of shareholders scheduled for November 13, 2025, to vote on a proposed merger with Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW). The merger agreement, initially signed on July 30, 2025, outlines that CyberArk will become a wholly owned subsidiary of PANW. Shareholders will receive PANW common stock and cash as part of the merger consideration. The CyberArk board unanimously supports the merger, viewing it as beneficial for the company and its shareholders. The meeting will also address the approval of CyberArk’s 2024 share incentive plan. If approved, the merger will result in former CyberArk shareholders owning approximately 14.1% of PANW’s outstanding shares.

CyberArk Software Ltd. operates in the cybersecurity industry, focusing on providing privileged access management solutions to protect organizations from cyber threats. The company’s primary products and services include security solutions for managing privileged accounts, secrets management, and endpoint privilege management, with a market focus on securing enterprises against cyber attacks.

