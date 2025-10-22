Cybeats Extends Contract with Schneider Electric, Boosting Software Supply Chain Security

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Cybeats Technologies Corp. ( (TSE:CYBT) ) is now available.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. has announced a multi-year contract extension with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation. This renewal, which extends the licensing of Cybeats’ SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer solutions, underscores the growing demand for software supply chain security solutions, particularly in the industrial control systems sector. The collaboration has significantly reduced developer effort in vulnerability tracking for Schneider Electric, highlighting the effectiveness of Cybeats’ solutions in improving operational reliability and compliance. This partnership not only strengthens Cybeats’ market position but also aligns with the increasing regulatory focus on software supply chain security.

More about Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. is a cybersecurity company specializing in Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology. The company aids organizations in managing risk, meeting compliance requirements, and securing their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats provides comprehensive visibility into the software supply chain, enhancing operational efficiency and alignment with regulations.

