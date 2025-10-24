CVB Financial Corp. Reports Steady Q3 2025 Earnings

Cvb Financial ( (CVBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cvb Financial presented to its investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a prominent bank holding company based in California, known for its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank, which offers a wide range of banking, lending, and investment services. The company is recognized as one of the top-performing banks in the nation.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, CVB Financial Corp. announced a net income of $52.6 million, translating to $0.38 per share. This marks a slight increase from the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company continues to demonstrate strong financial performance with a return on average assets of 1.35% and a net interest margin of 3.33%.

Key financial highlights include a 3.6% increase in net interest income to $115.6 million, driven by a rise in average earning assets. The company also reported a $6 million gain from a legal settlement, offset by an $8 million loss from the sale of available-for-sale securities. Deposits and customer repos increased by $186.5 million, while loans grew by $112.4 million from the previous quarter.

Despite a slight increase in noninterest expenses, the efficiency ratio remained stable at 45.6%. The company maintained its strong capital position with a tangible common equity ratio of 10.1%, well above regulatory requirements. Asset quality remained robust, with a low percentage of nonperforming assets relative to total assets.

Looking ahead, CVB Financial Corp. remains focused on serving the financial needs of small to medium-sized businesses and their owners. The management expresses confidence in maintaining its financial strength and profitability, supported by a long history of consistent performance and dividend payments.

