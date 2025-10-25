Customers Bancorp Shines in Earnings Call, Eyes Growth

Customers Bancorp ((CUBI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Customers Bancorp’s recent earnings call conveyed an optimistic sentiment, underscored by robust financial performance. The company reported significant growth in deposits and loans, successful capital raising efforts, and improvements in efficiency and credit metrics. However, there were some concerns regarding interest rate sensitivity and the increase in uninsured deposits.

Robust Deposit Growth

Customers Bancorp announced a remarkable $1.4 billion increase in deposits, with noninterest-bearing deposits reaching a record $6.4 billion, accounting for 31% of total deposits. This growth reflects the company’s strong market position and its ability to attract and retain customer funds.

Strong Loan and Revenue Growth

The company experienced a 6% quarter-over-quarter growth in loans, with contributions from various verticals, leading to a 12% increase in total revenues, which reached $232 million. This diversified growth underscores the company’s strategic focus on expanding its lending portfolio.

Successful Equity Offering

Customers Bancorp successfully completed a common equity offering that was oversubscribed by about 10 times, raising $163 million in net proceeds. This achievement highlights investor confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

Improved Efficiency

The efficiency ratio improved to 45.4%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of improvement. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to operational excellence and cost management.

Strong Credit Performance

The company reported strong credit performance, with nonperforming assets at just 25 basis points of total assets and net charge-offs for commercial loans remaining very low at 16 basis points annualized. This reflects the company’s prudent risk management practices.

Enhanced Capital Position

Customers Bancorp’s capital position strengthened, with the common equity Tier 1 ratio improving by 100 basis points to 13%, and tangible common equity growing by 50 basis points to 8.4%. This improvement in capital metrics provides a solid foundation for future growth.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

Despite managing asset sensitivity, the company noted that a 25 basis point rate move could impact net interest income by $1.5 million annually. This highlights the potential challenges posed by fluctuating interest rates.

High Uninsured Deposits

The increase in uninsured deposits during the quarter poses a potential risk in the event of financial instability. The company will need to closely monitor this aspect to mitigate any adverse effects.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Customers Bancorp has revised its 2025 guidance, increasing targets for deposit growth to 8-10%, loan growth to 13-14%, and net interest income growth to 13-15%. These ambitious targets reflect the company’s confidence in its strategic initiatives and market opportunities.

In summary, Customers Bancorp’s earnings call painted a picture of strong financial health and strategic growth, with significant achievements in deposit and loan growth, capital raising, and operational efficiency. While there are some concerns regarding interest rate sensitivity and uninsured deposits, the company’s forward-looking guidance indicates a positive outlook for the future.

