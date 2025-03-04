Custom Truck One Source Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results

Custom Truck One Source ( (CTOS) ) just unveiled an update.

On March 4, 2025, Custom Truck One Source reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company saw a significant improvement in its fourth-quarter performance, with a total revenue increase of 16.4% compared to the previous quarter and a net income of $27.6 million, reversing a net loss from the third quarter. Despite a full-year revenue decrease of 3.4% compared to 2023, the company achieved record performance in its Truck and Equipment Sales segment and reduced its inventory by more than $150 million, setting a positive outlook for 2025.

More about Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail, and other infrastructure-related end markets.

YTD Price Performance: -8.47%

Average Trading Volume: 696,796

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.03B

