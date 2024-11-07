Custodian REIT Sees Income Growth and Portfolio Gains

Custodian REIT (GB:CREI) has released an update.

Custodian Property Income REIT has reported robust leasing outcomes that are driving income growth and supporting dividends, with the company’s portfolio valuation showing a slight increase in the latest quarter. The REIT’s strategy of investing in a diverse range of smaller, regional properties across the UK continues to yield positive results, as evidenced by significant leasing activity and successful asset disposals above valuation. With prudent debt management and a focus on asset enhancement, Custodian REIT remains an attractive option for investors seeking strong returns from UK real estate.

