Curtiss-Wright Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Raises Guidance

Curtiss-Wright Corp ( (CW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Curtiss-Wright Corp presented to its investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global company specializing in highly engineered products and services for the aerospace and defense sectors, as well as critical technologies for commercial nuclear power, process, and industrial markets. The company has a rich heritage linked to aviation pioneers Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Curtiss-Wright Corporation announced a 9% increase in sales to $869 million, with operating income rising by 15% to $166 million. The company also reported a significant backlog increase of 14% year-to-date, reaching $3.9 billion, and raised its full-year guidance for sales, operating income, and earnings per share.

Key financial highlights include a 14% increase in adjusted operating income to $170 million, an adjusted operating margin of 19.6%, and an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.40, up 14% from the previous year. The company also reported strong free cash flow generation of $176 million, reflecting a 137% conversion rate. Segment-wise, the Naval & Power division saw a 12% sales increase, while the Defense Electronics and Aerospace & Industrial segments reported sales growth of 4% and 8%, respectively.

Looking ahead, Curtiss-Wright has raised its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting sales growth of 10% to 11% and operating income growth of 16% to 19%. The company remains confident in its strategic initiatives and capital allocation plans, including a record share repurchase program exceeding $450 million, signaling a positive outlook for continued growth and shareholder value.

