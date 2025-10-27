Currency Exchange International Adopts New Shareholder Rights Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Currency Exchange International ( (TSE:CXI) ) has issued an announcement.

Currency Exchange International has adopted a new shareholder rights plan to ensure fair treatment of shareholders in the event of unsolicited take-over bids. This plan aims to give the board time to explore alternatives and prevent acquirers from making preemptive agreements with shareholders. The plan is effective immediately but requires shareholder ratification within six months and acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Currency Exchange International is engaged in providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers primarily in the United States and select global clients. Their main offerings include foreign currency exchange, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing.

