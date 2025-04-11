Currenc Group Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Boosting Market Credibility

The latest announcement is out from Currenc Group ( (CURR) ).

On April 9, 2025, CURRENC Group Inc. announced it regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) after maintaining a minimum market value of publicly held shares of $5 million for at least ten consecutive business days. This compliance is crucial for CURRENC’s strategy, as maintaining its Nasdaq listing offers credibility and exposure within the capital markets, supporting its long-term shareholder value goals.

Spark’s Take on CURR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CURR is a Underperform.

Currency Group scores low primarily due to significant financial instability, including net losses and high leverage, which overshadow modest cash flow improvements. The technical analysis suggests potential bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. These factors contribute to the low overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on CURR stock, click here.

More about Currenc Group

CURRENC Group Inc. is a fintech pioneer focused on transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence. The company provides AI solutions to financial institutions worldwide, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered agents, aimed at reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Additionally, CURRENC’s digital remittance platform facilitates real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access in underserved communities.

YTD Price Performance: -3.82%

Average Trading Volume: 512,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $72.26M

For a thorough assessment of CURR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue