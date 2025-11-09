Curis Inc. Earnings Call: Clinical Progress and Financial Gains

Curis Inc. ((CRIS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Curis Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally positive sentiment driven by significant progress in clinical studies and improved financial performance. Despite concerns about limited cash reserves and some dose-limiting toxicities in their AML triplet study, the promising clinical results and reduced financial losses compared to the previous year were highlighted as key positive aspects.

Progress in TakeAim Lymphoma Study

Curis Inc. reported steady progress in their TakeAim Lymphoma study, which evaluates the combination of emavusertib and ibrutinib. The company expressed optimism about the potential for accelerated submissions in both the U.S. and Europe, signaling a strong commitment to advancing this promising treatment option.

Promising Initial Results in AML Triplet Study

The AML triplet study showed encouraging initial results, with MRD conversion to undetectable levels in four out of eight evaluable patients within five to eight weeks. Importantly, no disease progression was observed, underscoring the potential efficacy of this treatment approach.

Reduced Net Loss

Curis Inc. reported a reduced net loss of $7.7 million for Q3 2025, compared to $10.1 million in the same period in 2024. For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the net loss was $26.9 million, down from $33.8 million in 2024, reflecting improved financial management and operational efficiency.

Lower R&D and Administrative Expenses

The company successfully reduced its research and development expenses to $6.4 million for Q3 2025, down from $9.7 million in Q3 2024. Administrative expenses also saw a slight decrease, contributing to the overall improved financial performance.

Limited Cash Reserves

Curis Inc. reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $9.1 million as of September 30, 2025. While this represents a challenge, potentially only funding operations into 2026, the company is actively seeking additional capital to support its ongoing programs.

Dose-Limiting Toxicities in AML Study

The AML triplet study encountered two dose-limiting toxicities, specifically CPK increase and neutropenia, in the 14-day cohort. However, both issues were resolved, allowing the study to continue without significant setbacks.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Curis Inc. provided forward-looking guidance, emphasizing their focus on developing emavusertib in combination with ibrutinib for treating primary CNS lymphoma. The company plans to support accelerated submissions in the U.S. and Europe over the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, a proof-of-concept study for CLL patients on BTKi monotherapy is set to begin, with initial data expected by December 2026. Financially, Curis aims to secure additional capital to sustain its programs, particularly focusing on PCNSL and the new CLL trial.

In conclusion, Curis Inc.’s earnings call painted a picture of cautious optimism. The company is making significant strides in its clinical studies and has improved its financial standing, despite challenges such as limited cash reserves. The forward-looking guidance provided by Curis suggests a strategic focus on advancing key treatment options, which could potentially yield substantial benefits in the future.

