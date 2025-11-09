Curis Inc. Earnings Call: Clinical Progress and Financial Gains

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Curis Inc. Earnings Call: Clinical Progress and Financial Gains

Curis Inc. Earnings Call: Clinical Progress and Financial Gains

Curis Inc. ((CRIS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Curis Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally positive sentiment driven by significant progress in clinical studies and improved financial performance. Despite concerns about limited cash reserves and some dose-limiting toxicities in their AML triplet study, the promising clinical results and reduced financial losses compared to the previous year were highlighted as key positive aspects.

Progress in TakeAim Lymphoma Study

Curis Inc. reported steady progress in their TakeAim Lymphoma study, which evaluates the combination of emavusertib and ibrutinib. The company expressed optimism about the potential for accelerated submissions in both the U.S. and Europe, signaling a strong commitment to advancing this promising treatment option.

Promising Initial Results in AML Triplet Study

The AML triplet study showed encouraging initial results, with MRD conversion to undetectable levels in four out of eight evaluable patients within five to eight weeks. Importantly, no disease progression was observed, underscoring the potential efficacy of this treatment approach.

Reduced Net Loss

Curis Inc. reported a reduced net loss of $7.7 million for Q3 2025, compared to $10.1 million in the same period in 2024. For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the net loss was $26.9 million, down from $33.8 million in 2024, reflecting improved financial management and operational efficiency.

Lower R&D and Administrative Expenses

The company successfully reduced its research and development expenses to $6.4 million for Q3 2025, down from $9.7 million in Q3 2024. Administrative expenses also saw a slight decrease, contributing to the overall improved financial performance.

Limited Cash Reserves

Curis Inc. reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $9.1 million as of September 30, 2025. While this represents a challenge, potentially only funding operations into 2026, the company is actively seeking additional capital to support its ongoing programs.

Dose-Limiting Toxicities in AML Study

The AML triplet study encountered two dose-limiting toxicities, specifically CPK increase and neutropenia, in the 14-day cohort. However, both issues were resolved, allowing the study to continue without significant setbacks.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Curis Inc. provided forward-looking guidance, emphasizing their focus on developing emavusertib in combination with ibrutinib for treating primary CNS lymphoma. The company plans to support accelerated submissions in the U.S. and Europe over the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, a proof-of-concept study for CLL patients on BTKi monotherapy is set to begin, with initial data expected by December 2026. Financially, Curis aims to secure additional capital to sustain its programs, particularly focusing on PCNSL and the new CLL trial.

In conclusion, Curis Inc.’s earnings call painted a picture of cautious optimism. The company is making significant strides in its clinical studies and has improved its financial standing, despite challenges such as limited cash reserves. The forward-looking guidance provided by Curis suggests a strategic focus on advancing key treatment options, which could potentially yield substantial benefits in the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement