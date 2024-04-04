Curaleaf Announces Q1 2024 Results Release

Curaleaf Holdings (OTC) (TSE:CURA) has released an update.

Curaleaf Holdings, a leading international cannabis consumer products provider, has announced plans to release its first quarter financial and operational results for 2024 on May 9, after the market closes. A conference call and webcast will follow, offering management’s insights and a Q&A session. The event presents an opportunity for investors and interested parties to assess Curaleaf’s recent performance and future prospects.

