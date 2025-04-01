CUPANI Metals Identifies New Anomalies at Blue Lake Project

Cupani Metals ( (TSE:CUPA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CUPANI Metals Corporation has announced the detection of promising gravity anomalies near the Pogo deposit at its Blue Lake project, following a 2024 gravity survey. The company is leveraging historical drill hole data to model these anomalies and improve resource estimates, which could enhance the project’s economic potential. Despite challenges with incomplete historical data, CUPANI’s geology team is making progress in data validation and modeling, which will guide future exploration efforts and potentially strengthen the company’s position in the mineral exploration industry.

CUPANI Metals Corp. is a company focused on providing shareholders with long-term capital growth through investments in mineral exploration properties and other assets. It is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘CUPA’.

