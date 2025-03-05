Cumulus Wealth Acquires Substantial Stake in Elevate Uranium

Elevate Uranium Ltd ( (AU:EL8) ) has issued an announcement.

Cumulus Wealth Pty Ltd has become a substantial shareholder in Elevate Uranium Ltd, holding a 5.27% voting power through managed discretionary account services. This development signifies a notable investment in Elevate Uranium, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests by aligning with a significant financial entity.

More about Elevate Uranium Ltd

Elevate Uranium Ltd operates in the uranium industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is engaged in identifying and advancing uranium projects to meet the growing demand for nuclear energy.

YTD Price Performance: -17.31%

Average Trading Volume: 826,134

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$82.91M

