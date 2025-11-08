Cummins India Releases Unaudited Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cummins India Limited ( (IN:CUMMINSIND) ) has provided an announcement.

Cummins India Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025. The results were published in the English newspaper Business Standard and the Marathi newspaper Loksatta. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, reflecting its commitment to transparency and providing stakeholders with timely financial information.

More about Cummins India Limited

Cummins India Limited operates in the engineering industry, focusing on manufacturing engines and power generation products. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, and power generation sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 12,746

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1196.7B INR

