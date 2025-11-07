Cummins Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Cummins Inc ( (CMI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cummins Inc presented to its investors.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, specializes in engines, components, distribution, power systems, and zero-emissions technologies, offering a diverse range of power solutions including diesel, alternative fuel, electric, and hybrid powertrains.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Cummins Inc. announced revenues of $8.3 billion and a net income of $536 million, despite facing challenges in the North American truck market and recording non-cash charges related to its electrolyzer business. The company’s performance was bolstered by strong demand in its Power Systems and Distribution segments, driven by the need for backup power in data centers.

Key financial metrics revealed a 2% decrease in revenues compared to the same quarter in 2024, with North American sales dropping by 4% while international revenues saw a 2% increase. The company reported an EBITDA of $1.2 billion, accounting for 14.3% of sales. Cummins also highlighted strategic collaborations, such as its partnership with Komatsu to develop hybrid powertrains for mining equipment, and continued recognition as a top employer.

Looking ahead, Cummins Inc. remains cautious about providing a financial outlook for the remainder of 2025 due to market uncertainties. However, the company expressed confidence in its diversified portfolio and cost management strategies, anticipating a more comprehensive financial guidance in early 2026.

