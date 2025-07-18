Culturecom Holdings Announces Change in Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Culturecom Holdings Limited ( (HK:0343) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Culturecom Holdings Limited has announced a change in its company secretary position. Ms. Lee Yuk Ping has resigned, and Ms. Tsang Oi Yin will assume the role effective 18 July 2025. Ms. Tsang brings expertise as an associate member of The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute and the Chartered Governance Institute in the UK. This transition is expected to maintain the company’s governance standards, with the board expressing gratitude to Ms. Lee for her service and welcoming Ms. Tsang.

Average Trading Volume: 1,558,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$208.6M

