Culpeo Minerals Ramps Up Drilling in Chile

Culpeo Minerals Limited has launched an ambitious drilling program at the Lana Corina Project in Chile, aiming to expand known high-grade copper and molybdenum zones. The 2024 campaign follows a successful previous year and targets a 3km stretch with the potential to deepen and widen the mineralization area significantly. Investors are keenly awaiting updates as the company progresses with its growth strategy.

