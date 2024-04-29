Culpeo Minerals Highlights Copper Progress in Chile

Culpeo Minerals Limited (AU:CPO) has released an update.

Culpeo Minerals Limited has presented an investor update emphasizing their progress in developing high-grade copper projects in Chile as of April 29, 2024. The company cautions that the information should not be relied upon for future performance as it contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Culpeo also clarifies that the presentation does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell securities.

