CuFe Limited Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from CuFe Limited ( (AU:CUF) ) is now available.

CuFe Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Antony William Paul Sage. The change involves the exercise of options, resulting in an increase in the number of ordinary fully paid shares held indirectly by Mr. Sage through Okewood Pty Ltd. This adjustment reflects a strategic financial move by the director, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder structure and signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about CuFe Limited

YTD Price Performance: 360.0%

Average Trading Volume: 7,230,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$77.11M

For a thorough assessment of CUF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue