CuFe Limited Announces Change in Director’s Interest

CuFe Limited ( (AU:CUF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CuFe Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Antony William Paul Sage. The notice details an increase in Mr. Sage’s indirect interests through the acquisition of listed options via on-market trades. This change signifies an increase in Mr. Sage’s stake in the company, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about CuFe Limited

YTD Price Performance: 350.0%

Average Trading Volume: 7,321,233

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$76.35M

