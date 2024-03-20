Cue Health Announces Major Leadership Restructuring

An announcement from Cue Health (HLTH) is now available.

Cue Health Inc. has undergone a significant leadership change with the immediate stepping down of Ayub Khattak as CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board, although he will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. The company has swiftly appointed co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Clint Sever, as the new CEO, with his background details accessible in a previous SEC filing. This shake-up has been officially communicated through a press release.

