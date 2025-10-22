Cue Energy Resources Appoints New Director Gregory Mark Bishop

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cue Energy Resources Limited ( (AU:CUE) ).

Cue Energy Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Gregory Mark Bishop as a director, effective October 22, 2025. Bishop holds a beneficial interest in 7,476 fully paid ordinary shares registered to Sharesies Australia Nominee Pty Limited. This appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

Cue Energy Resources Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company is engaged in developing energy resources and has a market focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

