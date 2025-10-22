Cue Energy Resources Announces AGM Results, All Resolutions Carried

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cue Energy Resources Limited ( (AU:CUE) ) has shared an announcement.

Cue Energy Resources Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on October 22, 2025. All resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, election of a new director, renewal of the employee share option plan, and approval of a 10% placement facility, were carried. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions and governance, potentially reinforcing its stability and growth prospects in the energy market.

More about Cue Energy Resources Limited

Cue Energy Resources Limited is a company operating in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is involved in various projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing its market position within the energy industry.

