Cue Energy Appoints Gregory Bishop as Non-Executive Director

An announcement from Cue Energy Resources Limited ( (AU:CUE) ) is now available.

Cue Energy Resources Limited has appointed Mr. Gregory Bishop as an independent non-executive director to its board, following the recent Annual General Meeting. Mr. Bishop brings over 25 years of executive and board-level experience, including a significant tenure at KPMG and a recent role as CEO of Texel Air Australasia. His appointment is expected to enhance the board’s expertise and contribute positively to Cue Energy’s strategic direction.

More about Cue Energy Resources Limited

Cue Energy Resources Limited is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CUE) listed company focused on oil and gas production and exploration. The company operates in Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, with notable fields including Mahato and Sampang PSCs in Indonesia, and Mereenie, Palm Valley, Dingo, and Maari fields in Australia and New Zealand. In FY2025, Cue Energy reported a revenue of $54.8 million from its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 306,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$80.47M

