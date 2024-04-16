CubicFarm Systems Faces Filing Delay, Secures New Auditor

Cubicfarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) has released an update.

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a leader in local chain agricultural technology, has announced a potential delay in filing its annual financial statements for 2023 due to a change in auditors. The company has completed financing and appointed MSLL CPA LLP as the new auditor to assist with the necessary filings. They aim to complete this process by May 31, 2024, and are working to comply with alternative information guidelines in the meantime.

For further insights into TSE:CUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.