CubicFarm Systems Announces Audit Update and Expansion into Mexico

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CubicFarm Systems ( (TSE:CUB) ) has provided an update.

CubicFarm Systems Corporation announced an update regarding the British Columbia Securities Commission’s failure-to-file case trade order, which prohibits trading of its securities in Canada. The company is working to finalize its 2024 fiscal year audit and aims to file subsequent quarterly reports soon. Additionally, CubicFarms’ subsidiary, HydroGreen, has sold two DGS 66 production machines to Grupo Platt in Mexico as part of pilot projects for beef cattle ranches, marking a significant step in expanding its market presence in the region.

More about CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corporation is a leading agricultural technology company that focuses on innovative farming solutions. Its US subsidiary, HydroGreen Inc., produces Automated Vertical Pastures™, which are smart farming equipment designed to efficiently produce high-performance feed ingredients for livestock year-round.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.26M

See more insights into CUB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue