CubeSmart’s Earnings Call: Mixed Outlook with Optimistic Guidance

Cubesmart ((CUBE)) has held its Q3 earnings call.

CubeSmart’s recent earnings call presented a mixed outlook, reflecting both positive trends and ongoing challenges. The company is experiencing encouraging developments in move-in rates and financial management, yet it faces hurdles with declining same-store revenue and net operating income (NOI), particularly in certain markets like the Sunbelt. Despite these challenges, CubeSmart remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on gradual improvement and stability.

Positive Move-in Rates

For the first time since the first quarter of 2022, CubeSmart reported positive year-over-year move-in rates within its same-store portfolio. This development signals improving fundamentals and a potential turnaround in the company’s operational performance.

Successful Financial Management

CubeSmart successfully issued $450 million in 10-year senior unsecured notes with a yield to maturity of 5.29%. This marks the company’s first return to the market in four years, showcasing its effective financial management and ability to secure favorable financing.

Third-Party Management Expansion

The company expanded its third-party management platform by adding 46 stores this quarter, bringing the total to 863 stores. This expansion reflects CubeSmart’s strategic growth in managing properties for other owners, enhancing its revenue streams.

Guidance Increase

CubeSmart raised its guidance, including a $0.01 increase in funds from operations (FFO) per share as adjusted and improved same-store NOI expectations. Despite anticipating negative revenue growth in the fourth quarter, this guidance reflects the company’s confidence in its financial outlook.

Decline in Same-Store Revenues

The company reported a 1% decline in same-store revenues compared to the previous year, with average occupancy dropping by 80 basis points to 89.9%. This decline highlights the challenges CubeSmart faces in maintaining revenue growth across its existing properties.

Negative Same-Store NOI Growth

CubeSmart experienced a negative 1.5% same-store NOI growth for the quarter, driven by a combination of negative 1% revenue growth and 0.3% expense growth. This indicates ongoing pressure on the company’s profitability from its existing store base.

Challenging Sunbelt Markets

Markets in the Sunbelt region, including Atlanta, Phoenix, and Charlotte, continue to face supply challenges and variable demand. These conditions contribute to the difficulties CubeSmart encounters in achieving consistent growth across its portfolio.

Occupancy and Rate Balance Issues

CubeSmart is dealing with occupancy and rate balance issues that vary by market. Some areas are struggling to achieve growth in both occupancy and rental rates simultaneously, complicating the company’s efforts to optimize its performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

CubeSmart’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with improvements anticipated in key metrics. The company reported an FFO per share as adjusted of $0.65 and noted a decline in same-store revenues by 1%, with average occupancy down 80 basis points to 89.9%. Despite a 1.5% decrease in same-store NOI growth, CubeSmart raised its full-year guidance expectations, including a $0.01 increase at the midpoint for FFO per share as adjusted. The company anticipates continued stabilization of operational metrics and improved footing heading into 2026, although it does not expect a rapid reacceleration.

In summary, CubeSmart’s earnings call highlighted a mixed sentiment, with positive strides in move-in rates and financial management counterbalanced by challenges in same-store revenue and NOI. The company’s strategic focus on gradual improvement and stability, along with its optimistic guidance, suggests a cautious yet hopeful outlook as it navigates market-specific difficulties and aims for long-term growth.

