Cube System Inc. Revises Financial Supplementary Materials for Q1 FY2026

Cube System Inc. ( (JP:2335) ) has shared an update.

Cube System Inc. has revised its supplementary materials for the first quarter financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to tabulation errors. Despite these corrections, the overall financial results remain unchanged, with significant growth in operating profit attributed to resolving unprofitable projects, improving existing project profitability, and reducing personnel expenses. The company has also revised its earnings forecast for the first half of the fiscal year.

More about Cube System Inc.

Cube System Inc. operates in the IT industry, focusing on digital transformation (DX) promotion and cloud migration services. The company is positioned to capture growing IT investment demands, offering solutions that enhance business operations for end-users and service providers.

Average Trading Volume: 14,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen17.2B

