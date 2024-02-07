Cts Corp. Launches $100 Million Stock Buyback Program

Cts Corp. (CTS) has released an update.

The Board of Directors of a company has recently green-lighted a new stock repurchase program, allowing for the buyback of up to $100 million of its common stock. This program, which doesn’t have a fixed end date, replaces the previous one from February 2023. The purchases will occur as market conditions allow and could be conducted through various methods, such as open market transactions or privately negotiated deals. While the program provides the flexibility to repurchase shares, there’s no commitment to any specific repurchase amount and the plan can be halted, altered, or suspended at the company’s discretion.

