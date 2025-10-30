CTS Co., Ltd. Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Upward

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from CTS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4345) ).

CTS Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026, citing steady orders and increased non-operating income as key drivers. The company’s performance in the first half exceeded expectations, leading to an upward revision of net income and dividends, reflecting a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about CTS Co., Ltd.

CTS Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on core businesses such as DDS and SMS. The company is known for its strategic investments and partnerships, which contribute to its market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 51,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen34.63B

