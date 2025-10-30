CTS Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Positive Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CTS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4345) ) just unveiled an update.

CTS Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 6.5% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 29.3% compared to the previous year. The company also revised its dividend forecast, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders, and projected continued growth in its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4345) stock is a Hold with a Yen921.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CTS Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4345 Stock Forecast page.

More about CTS Co., Ltd.

CTS Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an industry that involves providing specialized services or products, although specific details about its market focus or primary offerings are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 51,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen34.63B

For detailed information about 4345 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue