CTS Co., Ltd. Announces Interim Dividend Distribution

CTS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4345) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CTS Co., Ltd. announced a dividend distribution from retained earnings with a record date of September 30, 2025. The interim dividend per share is set at ¥14.00, reflecting the company’s progressive dividend policy aimed at maintaining or increasing dividends compared to the previous period. This decision underscores CTS Co., Ltd.’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and aligns with its medium-term management plan.

More about CTS Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 51,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen34.63B

