CTR Holdings Limited Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

CTR Holdings Limited ( (HK:1416) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CTR Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a board meeting scheduled for 31 October 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the interim results for the six months ending 31 August 2025 and discussing the potential payment of an interim dividend. This announcement could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial performance evaluation.

CTR Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,138,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$204.4M

