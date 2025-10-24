CTR Holdings Limited Announces Significant Profit Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CTR Holdings Limited ( (HK:1416) ) has issued an announcement.

CTR Holdings Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating a significant increase in profit for the six months ending August 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The profit growth is primarily due to a substantial increase in gross profit driven by timely project deliveries and accelerated contract execution, highlighting the company’s improved operational efficiency and market positioning.

CTR Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction industry. The company focuses on delivering major construction projects and executing key contracts efficiently.

