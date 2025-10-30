CTO Realty Growth Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Raises Outlook

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. ( (CTO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cto Realty Growth, Inc. presented to its investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and operating retail-based properties primarily in high-growth markets across the United States. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, CTO Realty Growth announced a modest increase in its full-year financial outlook and highlighted a strengthened balance sheet through a $150 million term loan financing. The company reported a net income of $0.03 per diluted share and an increase in Core Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) per diluted share, despite a decrease in net income compared to the previous year. Key financial metrics included a 2.3% increase in Same-Property Net Operating Income (NOI) and a 94.2% leased occupancy rate. Additionally, the company repurchased 571,473 shares of common stock and maintained a liquidity position of $170.3 million. Looking ahead, CTO Realty Growth remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by ongoing lease negotiations and a $5.5 million signed-not-open pipeline expected to drive future NOI.

