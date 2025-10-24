CTF Services Limited Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NWS Holdings ( (HK:0659) ) has provided an announcement.

CTF Services Limited has announced its annual general meeting will be held on November 18, 2025, as a hybrid event at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and online. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the consideration of audited financial statements, declaration of a final ordinary dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for directors to allot and issue new shares, with certain limitations, to enhance operational flexibility and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0659) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NWS Holdings stock, see the HK:0659 Stock Forecast page.

More about NWS Holdings

