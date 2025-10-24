CTF Services Limited Announces Final Dividend with Scrip Option

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from NWS Holdings ( (HK:0659) ).

CTF Services Limited has announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.35 per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. Shareholders have the option to receive the dividend in cash or convert it into scrip shares, with the share certificates to be dispatched on December 23, 2025. This announcement updates the dispatch date of the share certificates, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing flexible dividend options to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0659) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.60 price target.

More about NWS Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 1,670,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34B



